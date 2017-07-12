TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police kill suspected Daesh militants during operation
Konya's governorate says special forces police prevented a terror attack with the raids it conducted on 10 different addresses in Konya, in central Turkey.
Turkish police kill suspected Daesh militants during operation
Turkish police sealed off the area around the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey on July 12, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Turkish police killed five suspected Daesh militants in a raid on a house in the city of Konya early on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Konya's governorate officials said special forces police launched the operation at the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey.

Four police officers were slightly wounded.

"Five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol and a large amount of ammunition were seized during the raid on the house," said the officials, adding they were planning a terror attack in the county.

RECOMMENDED

Police sealed off the area and approaching vehicles were searched after the clash, which occurred during raids conducted by the police on 10 different addresses in Konya.

Daesh in the past carried out gun and bomb attacks in Turkey.

In recent years, thousands of foreign fighters had joined the militant group in their self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has detained more than 5,000 suspected Daesh militants and deported some 3,290 suspected foreign militants from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force