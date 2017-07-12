WORLD
More Turkish troops arrive in Qatar
In June, Turkey's parliament ratified two deals on deploying troops to Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie forces.
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.

The votes came just days after several Arab states cut ties with Qatar.

Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

Ankara has backed Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut all economic and diplomatic ties last month, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

"This defence cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defence vision to support anti-terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.

The statement did not give the number of Turkish troops at the base or how many had just joined to bolster the deployment.

Almost 200 cargo planes sent to Qatar since dispute began

Turkey has sent a total of 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar to meet its daily needs since a dispute broke out last month between Qatar and other Gulf states, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatar's economy minister, Ahmed bin Jassim al Thani, praised Turkey's efforts and said Doha's sea and air trade was continuing without disruption despite sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
