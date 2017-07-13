WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed, over 40 wounded in Cameroon suicide bomb attack
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the region has been a frequent target of Boko Haram militants in their eight-year bid to carve out a caliphate beyond Nigeria.
Dozens killed, over 40 wounded in Cameroon suicide bomb attack
The attack was carried out by two women who walked into a busy area in the center of Waza, five miles (8 km) from the Nigerian border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

Two suicide bombers killed at least a dozen people and wounded over 40 others in a small town in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border late on Wednesday, a senior army source and a local official said.

"There were 14 deaths, including the two suicide bombers, and 42 wounded," said an army colonel responsible for evacuating the wounded who asked to remain anonymous.

"The attack was perpetrated by one suicide bomber, and the other was shot dead," he added.

The attack was carried out by two women who walked into a busy area in the center of Waza, five miles (8 km) from the Nigerian border, said Midjiyawa Bakari, the governor for the Far North region where the attack took place.

He said that 13 had been killed and 43 wounded. A baby was among the dead, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Many were seriously wounded and were flown to nearby hospitals, he said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the region has been a frequent target of Boko Haram militants in their eight-year bid to carve out a caliphate beyond Nigeria.

Last month, nine were killed in the town of Kolofata when two children carrying explosives blew themselves up near a camp housing people displaced by Boko Haram violence.

Boko Haram attacks so far have killed more than 20,000 people in the Lake Chad region, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

According to the latest UN refugee agency figures, 2.7 million have been displaced over the last eight years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism