Iraqi security forces have forcibly relocated at least 170 families of alleged Daesh members to a closed "rehabilitation camp" as a form of collective punishment, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

"Iraqi authorities shouldn't punish entire families because of their relatives' actions," said Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at HRW.

"These abusive acts are war crimes and are sabotaging efforts to promote reconciliation in areas retaken from ISIS [Daesh]."

An Iraqi military spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

About 900,000 people have fled the fighting in Mosul, with more than a third in camps outside the city and the rest living with family and friends in other neighbourhoods.

Daesh had taken control of the Iraqi city in 2014 and the Iraqi forces spent months fighting a gruelling battle before announcing victory on Monday, July 10, ending Daesh's rule in the stronghold of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

Revenge attacks

Iraq's government now faces the task of preventing revenge attacks against people associated with Daesh that could, along with sectarian tensions, undermine efforts to create long-term stability in the country.

"The camps for so-called ISIS [Daesh] families have nothing to do with rehabilitation and are instead de facto detention centres for adults and children who have not been accused of any wrongdoing," Fakih said.

"These families should be freely permitted to go where they can live safely."