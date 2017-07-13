The United Nations has finally agreed with Eritreans who say their capital Asmara is like no other city in Africa. The organisation's cultural body, UNESCO, has added Asmara to its list of World Heritage sites.

"The city's recognition as a heritage site of outstanding universal value fills us with tremendous pride and joy, but also with a profound sense of responsibility and duty," said Hanna Simon, Eritrea's permanent delegate to UNESCO.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the World Heritage Committee in the Polish city of Krakow on July 7.

A former Italian colony, most of the futuristic designs of the Eritrean capital date back to the rule of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini from 1936 to 1941.

Asmara is an open-air museum of modern architecture as the city features a 20th-century modernist style within the African context. Most of the futuristic designs of the Eritrean capital were built during the era of Italian colonial rule.

Architects whose designs were not welcomed in conservative European cities found a place in Asmara at a time when about half of the city's population was Italian.

When Italian colonialism ended in 1941, it left stunning futuristic, cubist and rationalistic buildings which have been preserved since then.