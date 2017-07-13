Six Kenyan police officers were killed and four wounded when their convoy was attacked by gunmen in central Kenya where drought and scarce grazing land is fuelling violence.

Members of the police's anti-stock theft unit (ASTU), travelling in two vehicles, were attacked by members of the Pokot ethnic group while on a "familiarisation tour" in Laikipia county, a police statement said.

They "were attacked while negotiating [a] sharp corner and as a result the officers ... were fatally injured," it said.

Laikipia has been hit by a wave of violence in recent months as armed cattle-herders searching for dwindling grazing land have driven tens of thousands of cattle onto private farms and ranches. Over a dozen Kenyans have been killed in the violence.