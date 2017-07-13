After a series of court battles, the family have been offered support by US President Donald Trump and the Pope, the latter having sent a tweet offering to help.

"I have to decide this case not on the basis of tweets, not on the basis of what might be said in the press, or to the press," Judge Nicholas Francis said on Monday.

The judge at London's High Court said the case will be held in full on Thursday. A lawyer representing the family had asked that the case be heard closer to the end of July. The judge said he might not make a decision immediately at that hearing. Francis who ruled on the original case in April said he would be delighted to change his mind but added: "I want evidence of something that's different."

The family lost their legal battle at the end of last month when the European Court of Human Rights upheld the British court's decision that a trip to the United States would cause unnecessary suffering.

It ruled that that the children's hospital could turn off his life support.