Hong Kong's high court on Friday removed four opposition lawmakers from the city's legislative assembly after it invalidated their oaths of office.

Last year, Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law, Lau Siu-lai, Leung Kwok-hung and Edward Yiu added words to their oaths to reflect their frustrations with Chinese authorities.

The decision was given based on the Basic Law which was issued by Hong Kong's mini-constitution by Beijing.

The interpretation requires lawmakers to repeatedly describe Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of China.

The High Court said the interpretation was "binding" on all Hong Kong courts and that its decision to bar the four was not politically motivated.