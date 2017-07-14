Iraq is investigating allegations of torture and rights abuses meted out by Iraqi security forces to Daesh prisoners in Mosul, two Iraqi officials said at the Pentagon on Thursday.

A video released online shows men in Iraqi military uniforms beating a bearded detainee, then drag him to the edge of a cliff, throw him off and shoot him and another body at the bottom.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, said anyone committing rights abuses would be held accountable.

Doctored videos?

He also suggested the videos may be faked and circulated to distract from the recent victory over Daesh in Mosul.

"Don't forget that there are those that would like to reduce the joy and the comfort we have from this victory," Rasool said at an unusual briefing in the Pentagon.

"Maybe these videos are being fabricated and quite frankly we will look into this matter very carefully and we will hold anybody who committed that act severely."

Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan said that a number of personnel had been suspended.

"There might be some misbehaviour or inappropriate conduct by some of the forces, yes. But the investigation is going on," Maan said.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in Mosul this week after a nearly nine-month battle that ravaged the city and took a heavy toll on residents and security forces.

HRW seeks probe on "extrajudicial killings"

Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier Thursday called on Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to launch investigations of any abuses.

Videos allegedly shot in the Mosul area appear to show Iraqi security personnel executing a detainee and brutally beating others, HRW said.