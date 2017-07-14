TÜRKİYE
Turkey's PM criticises the US and Europe on July 15 coup stance
European countries have barred Turkish lawmakers from speaking at various events and commemorating the July 15 coup attempt
Turkish PM Binali Yildirim answering reporters questions at Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday criticised both the US and Europe for making it harder for people worldwide to find out about the deadly coup attempt in Turkey foiled one year ago.

"The attitude that the US and some European countries have taken towards various July 15 commemoration events is not acceptable under any circumstances," Binali Yildirim told a press conference at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara.

European countries have barred various Turkish ministers from attending July 15 commemorations in their countries, while Washington, DC's metro authority rejected the mounting of informational posters on the foiled coup prepared by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), calling them "too political."

Despite these actions, such countries call themselves "country of freedom," said Yildirim, while they "constantly criticise Turkey on human rights and freedoms."

Criticisms of Turkey in the wake of last year's coup amount to "hiding behind a heinous attempt that tried to destroy [our] future. This is total insincerity," he added.

Turkey says Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

State of emergency

Yildirim also said the government will propose another extension of the post-coup bid state of emergency, currently set to end on July 19.

Days after the coup bid, Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, and has so far extended it three times.

Yildirim also reported the official numbers of civil servants who have faced legal procedures since the defeated coup.

"There were 38,202 suspensions and 103,844 dismissals, 142,046 in total. Meanwhile, 34,320 were [later] reinstated. The number of suspects we have taken legal actions on is 168,796. A total of 296,350 petitions were filed to the State of Emergency Procedures Investigation Commission, though they may have been filed more than once. The exact number will be determined."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
