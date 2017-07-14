Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday criticised both the US and Europe for making it harder for people worldwide to find out about the deadly coup attempt in Turkey foiled one year ago.

"The attitude that the US and some European countries have taken towards various July 15 commemoration events is not acceptable under any circumstances," Binali Yildirim told a press conference at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara.

European countries have barred various Turkish ministers from attending July 15 commemorations in their countries, while Washington, DC's metro authority rejected the mounting of informational posters on the foiled coup prepared by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), calling them "too political."

Despite these actions, such countries call themselves "country of freedom," said Yildirim, while they "constantly criticise Turkey on human rights and freedoms."

Criticisms of Turkey in the wake of last year's coup amount to "hiding behind a heinous attempt that tried to destroy [our] future. This is total insincerity," he added.

Turkey says Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.