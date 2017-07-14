There will be no quick end to the row between Qatar and the four Arab states boycotting it, the United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Friday.

"We are headed for a long estrangement ... we are very far from a political solution involving a change in Qatar's course, and in light of that nothing will change and we have to look for a different format of relations," Anwar Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account.

The statement suggested no breakthrough in the situation after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday wrapped up a four-day mission to the Gulf with little sign of progress in resolving the diplomatic crisis pitting Saudi Arabia and its allies against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism and regional rival Iran, charges Doha denies.

The four countries are holding fast to their insistence that Qatar accept a 13-point list of demands that includes shutting down the Al Jazeera network and other news outlets, cutting ties with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, limiting Qatar's ties with Iran and closing a Turkish military base in the country. In an interview with The Times, UAE's Minister for the Federal National Council, Noura Al Kaabi, said the demand to shut down Al Jazeera had been dropped.