TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Heroes of July 15: the residents of Cengelkoy who fought the coup
Last year's coup attempt in Turkey killed 249 and injured more than 2,000. As the anniversary approaches, TRT World brings you two stories from Istanbul's Cengelkoy neighbourhood, where residents took to the streets that night.
Heroes of July 15: the residents of Cengelkoy who fought the coup
The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, which was later renamed as July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, was a major site of resistance against coup plotters last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Saturday marks the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup.

This week, TRT World has been taking a look back at the historic events of that day and the effects it had on the country and its people.

In Istanbul, both the Bosphorus Bridge and the neighbourhood of Cengelkoy were the locus of popular resistance against the coup plotters.

As the first anniversary approaches, Alican Ayanlar brings you two stories from that night.

RECOMMENDED

According to the Turkish government, a network dubbed FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 249 people and injured 2,000 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism