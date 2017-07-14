On the night of July 15, 2016 a rogue faction within the Turkish army attempted a coup aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government of Turkey. Citizens took to the streets after encouragement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and managed to quash the coup attempt. The rogue soldiers killed 249 people and injured thousands.

One year later, we look back at this night of defiance by the Turkish people, from the early confusion to the moment the coup plotters finally surrendered.