TÜRKİYE
Recap of Turkey's failed coup on July 15
​One year later, we look back at this night of defiance by the Turkish people, from the early confusion to the moment the coup plotters finally surrendered.
Thousands of people rallied across Turkey after the coup bid on July 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

On the night of July 15, 2016 a rogue faction within the Turkish army attempted a coup aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government of Turkey. Citizens took to the streets after encouragement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and managed to quash the coup attempt. The rogue soldiers killed 249 people and injured thousands.

One year later, we look back at this night of defiance by the Turkish people, from the early confusion to the moment the coup plotters finally surrendered.

