A cholera epidemic in Yemen, which has infected more than 332,000 people, could spread during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in September, although Saudi authorities are well prepared, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

The pilgrimage draws two to four million Muslims every year, including nearly two million foreigners, raising the risk from diseases such as dengue, yellow fever, Zika virus and meningococcal disease as well as cholera, the WHO said.

"The current highly spreading outbreak of cholera in Yemen, as well as in some African countries, may represent a serious risk to all pilgrims during the (Haj) days and even after returning to their countries," a WHO bulletin said.

Well-prepared

Dominique Legros, a WHO cholera expert, said Saudi Arabia had not had a cholera outbreak in many years thanks to reinforced surveillance and rapid tests to detect cases early.

"Don't forget that today we are speaking of Yemen but they are receiving pilgrims from a lot of endemic countries, and they managed not to have an outbreak, essentially by making sure that living conditions, access to water in particular, hygienic conditions, are in place," he told a regular UN briefing.

"They are well-prepared in my view."