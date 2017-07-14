WORLD
Trump wraps up two-day visit to Paris
The Bastille Day ceremonies brought to an end a visit Macron needs as a boost to France's standing on the world stage – one which could also help a US leader left short of international friends by his stance on free trade and climate change.
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his two-day visit to Paris as the guest of honour at the city's Bastille Day parade.

In a trip full of symbolism, Trump's stay coincided with the 100-year anniversary of America joining World War I.

Featuring a binational fly-past of American F-16 and French Rafale jets symbolising military cooperation in the Middle East and elsewhere, the occasion followed a day of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, a first ladies' tour of Paris, and a dinner for the four at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
