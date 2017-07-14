Three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen were killed on Friday in a shoot-out inside the flashpoint of Al Aqsa's compound.

According to a statement by the Israeli police, three Palestinian gunmen reached the Old City of Jerusalem's Lion's Gate near the Al Aqsa compound on Friday, opened fire and fled towards the Al Aqsa mosque where they were shot dead by Israeli police officers. In the incident, two policemen were also killed and a third one was wounded.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

The identification of the gunmen has been withheld by the Israeli authorities but all are appeared to be residents of an Arab city, Umm al Fahm in northern Israel, journalist Gregg Carlstorm told TRT World. He said the authorities had issued an order preventing the three men from being named by the media.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Prayers cancelled

Police said Friday prayers for Muslims would not be held at the Al Aqsa mosque following the attack for security reasons, while forces scanned the area for weapons and investigated the incident.

The closure prompted hundreds of Muslim worshippers to gather outside the walled Old City gates and hold prayers there.

Authorities have often restricted access to the Al Aqsa mosque when concerned about possible violence there, but a total shutdown is rare.

"We completely reject the ban by Israeli authorities," Jerusalem's Grand Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Hussein told Reuters by telephone. "We have urged our Palestinian people to rush to Al Aqsa today and every day to hold their prayers."

The Grand Mufti was detained by Israeli security forces and released later.