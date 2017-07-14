TÜRKİYE
History and Memory: TRT World in the face of the July 15 coup
In light of the upcoming one-year anniversary of the failed coup in Turkey, TRT World Research Centre, the think-tank extension of TRT World, has published a booklet commemorating the events that took place that night.
July 15 marks a symbolic victory for the Turkish people who resisted and defeated a military coup attempt. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

The book has been edited by the historian Halil Berktay and consists of two chapters. The first chapter ‘History: What Actually Happened' puts a special emphasis on the background and nature of key figures in the coup attempt as well as the leading actors who stood against the coup. This chapter also explains how FETO infiltrated strategic state institutions over the course of many years and how Fethullah Gulen masterminded the coup. The second chapter ‘Memory: July 15 from the Eyes of TRT World Employees' features the experiences of TRT World employees on the night of July 15 and the following morning.

Click here to see TRT World Research Centre's book reflecting on the anniversary of the July 15 coup.

