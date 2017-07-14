Ankara has postponed permission for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers who are serving at an air base near the Turkish city of Konya over deteriorating ties between the two countries, officials in Berlin say.

"We regret Turkey's request to delay the journey of a parliamentary delegation," a German foreign ministry official said on Friday. "We are in intensive talks with all parties, including NATO, to set a new date as soon as possible."

In May Turkey authorised a visit to Konya, but then revoked its permission due to increased bilateral tensions, said Rainer Arnold, defence spokesperson for the Social Democrats (SPD), the junior party in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition.

"If parliament can't visit, the German army cannot remain in Konya," said Thomas Oppermann, a senior SPD lawmaker in a statement. "The government must quickly find a solution."