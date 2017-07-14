An Egyptian man stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four other foreigners at a popular seaside vacation spot on Friday, officials and witnesses said.

The knifeman killed the two German women, and wounded two other tourists at the Zahabia hotel in Hurghada and then swam to a neighbouring beach to attack at least two more people at the Sunny Days El Palacio resort before he was arrested, officials and security sources said.

"He had a knife with him and stabbed each of them three times in the chest. They died on the beach," the security manager at El Palacio hotel, Saud Abdelaziz, said.

"He jumped a wall between the hotels and swam to the other beach."

Abdelaziz said two of the injured were Czech and two Armenian. They were being treated a local hospital. The Czech foreign ministry tweeted that one Czech woman sustained a minor leg injury.