WORLD
3 MIN READ
US charges 412 people over $1.3B health fraud schemes
In the midst of an addiction crisis, the US has charged 412 medical professionals for overprescribing opioids.
US charges 412 people over $1.3B health fraud schemes
The pumping of hundreds of millions of doses of opioids into US communities during the past decade is blamed for a sharp surge in addiction. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

US authorities on Thursday slapped 412 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals with fraud charges, many for overprescribing opioids, which have stoked an expanding national addiction crisis.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the charges amid what he called "the deadliest drug crisis in our history."

The charges involve doctors and others accused of operating pill mills that pump heavily addictive opioids like oxycodone into the streets through illegal prescription schemes.

The charges also target people said to have bilked the government-run Medicaid and Medicare health insurance programs for services that were never delivered, including addict rehabilitation programs, and for prescribing unnecessary drugs to patients in order to overbill the government.

In all, government losses on false billings in the fraud schemes totaled $1.3 billion, the Justice Department said.

Those charged include 56 medical doctors, six of them part of a Michigan scheme that allegedly prescribed unnecessary opioids to patients and sent $164 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicaid.

One Houston doctor pumped out 2.5 million doses of hydrocodone and other drugs illegally as addicts and organised gangs lined up at her pain clinic daily to purchase prescriptions.

RECOMMENDED

And a Palm Beach, Florida rehabilitation facility allegedly charged the government $58 million while never providing the billed services to addicts.

Instead, the government said, the facility simply recruited addicts to use their names for billings by providing them gift cards, visits to strip clubs and even drugs.

Addiction on the rise

The barely controlled pumping of hundreds of millions of doses of opioids into US communities during the past decade is blamed for a sharp surge in addiction, with an estimated two million to three million people hooked on prescription painkillers or heroin, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Last year, overdose deaths surged at least 19 percent to more than 59,000, according to preliminary estimates.

Since 2007, the government has been cracking down on hospitals, clinics and medical professionals accused of bilking government insurance programmes.

More than 3,500 people have been prosecuted in cases involving an excess of $12.5 billion in losses to Medicaid and other government programmes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism