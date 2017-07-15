Israel said on Saturday it will reopen the ultra-sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, whose closure after a deadly attack sparked anger from Muslims and Jordan, the holy site's custodian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, however, that metal detectors would be installed at entrances to the site, while cameras would also be mounted in the area.

The additional security measures are likely to be controversial. It was unclear if they would be installed immediately.

Netanyahu made the announcement as he was set to leave for a visit to France.

The site is also holy to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

"It was decided to gradually open the Temple Mount to worshippers, visitors and tourists beginning tomorrow afternoon (Sunday)," his office said in a statement after he consulted with security chiefs.

"It was decided that the entrance gates to the Temple Mount would be equipped with metal detectors and that cameras would be installed outside the mount to cover events on the mount. Additional security steps will be taken later."

Three Arab Israeli assailants opened fire on Israeli police on Friday in the Old City, killing two of them before fleeing to the nearby Haram al-Sharif compound, where they were shot dead by police.

Israeli authorities said they had come from the flashpoint holy site, which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, to commit the attack.

Unusual decision

The White House "strongly" condemned Friday's attack, saying "there must be zero tolerance for terrorism".

After the attack, Israeli authorities took the highly unusual decision to close the holy site for Friday prayers.

Israeli authorities said the move was necessary to carry out security checks.

Wael Arabiyat, Jordan's Islamic affairs minister, warned that keeping Al-Aqsa mosque closed is "dangerous" and "unprecedented" after Amman called for its immediate reopening.

Hundreds of Jordanians, responding to a Muslim Brotherhood call, demonstrated in Amman on Saturday, calling for the "liberation of Al-Aqsa".

On Saturday, Israeli security forces locked down parts of Jerusalem's Old City, restricting access through Damascus Gate, the main entrance used by Palestinians.

Only residents with identification were allowed to pass.

"This is not security. This is punishment," said Bader Jweihan, 53, an accountant who was denied entry.

City for all

Musa Abdelmenam Qussam, 73 and with poor eyesight, was helped by a grandson as he walked with a cane and sought unsuccessfully to enter.

"This mosque is not only for Muslims. Tourists come," the owner of a book wholesale shop in the Old City said, adding that he usually prays at Al-Aqsa every day.