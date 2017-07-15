In southern Mexico, a growing number of women are being murdered while the killings are more common in remote mountain communities.

The murder of women is a chronic problem in rural Mexico.

In Guerrero, 120 women are estimated to be murdered every year. That figure is climbing, and 95 percent of those killings go unsolved.

According to the National Citizen Femicide Observatory, seven women are murdered each day in Mexico yet only about a quarter of cases were investigated by authorities. Less than two percent led to sentencing.