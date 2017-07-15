The body of China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday after a ceremony attended by his wife and friends, two days after the dissident lost a battle with cancer while in custody.

Liu's body was cremated "in accordance with the will of his family members and local customs" in the northeastern city of Shenyang, said Zhang Qingyang, an official from the municipal office.

Officials released photos showing his wife, the poet Liu Xia, with her brother, Liu Xiaobo's brother and friends in front of the body surrounded by white flowers at a funeral home.

"Since she had just lost her husband, she was in very low spirits," Zhang said.

China's government has come under international criticism over its treatment of the democracy advocate and his wife, who has been under house arrest since 2010.