A year after the bloodiest coup attempt in Turkey's history, members of the special police forces – who were targeted in their Ankara headquarters by rogue F-16 fighter jets – say the coup looked like an "invasion."

"In my opinion, this wasn't a coup attempt, it was an invasion," a police officer, who managed to escape with his life after a piece of shrapnel hit him in his chest, told TRT World.

The officer wished to remain anonymous.

"Because normally in a coup, a government falls and another is formed. But they wanted us to become like Syria or Iraq‚ and if it was successful, things would not have got better," he said.

Exhibition to commemorate the victims

More than 50 people were killed in the air strikes.