Garbine Muguruza clinched a maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday with a stunning 7-5 6-0 demolition of Venus Williams, whose dreams of a fairytale victory at the age of 37 were blown apart in a devastating second set.

After some tense early exchanges, the Spaniard cut loose, winning nine straight games to claim a second grand slam title to add to last year's French Open.

The 23-year-old fell to floor in celebration after clinching victory in an hour and 17 minutes. It was her second Wimbledon final, having lost to Venus's sister Serena on the same stage in 2015.

"Two years ago I lost in the final to Serena and she told me one day I was going to maybe win and hey, two years after here I am," she said in a court-side interview.

When asked if she had a message for her coach Sam Sumyk, who is absent as his wife is expecting a baby, she held the trophy aloft and said: "Here it is."

In the first women's final played under the Centre Court roof, a high-quality first set gradually built towards a captivating conclusion.

Iron will