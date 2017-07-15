The relationship between Turkey and the US was put to test after the failed coup attempt against the country's democratically-elected government on 15 July 2016.

Lack of an immediate and strong response by the US caused disappointment by Ankara.

"It does not appear to have been a very brilliantly planned or executed event. But let's reserve all judgment until all the facts are in. I don't want to comment on it, except to reaffirm what I said earlier," said former US Secretary of State, John Kerry after the failed coup.

While the reactions of the US perceived as apathetic by Ankara, Turkey requested extradition of businessman and cleric Fethullah Gulen who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

"That person, in Pennsylvania, head of terrorists, we will request him from the United States. We will see our friends' attitude. The same way, we will request those members from western countries. Let's see how they will act," said Turkish President Erdogan.

"Will they hand them over or not? All this is a test. We'll also see how they will come out of this test?" he said.

Ankara blames US-based Fethullah Gulen and the followers of the Gulen movement called the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) for orchestrating the coup attempt that killed at least 249 people and wounded more than 2,000.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports tensions between two countries from Washington.

Frustration over US response to extradition of Gulen

US authorities should search through any intercepted communications of Fethullah Gulen to seek evidence backing Turkey's accusation that the US-based Muslim cleric orchestrated last year's failed coup, Turkey's envoy to Washington, Serdar Kilic said on Friday.