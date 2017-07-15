The second round of Brexit negotiations will take place in Brussels on Monday, the British government said on Friday.

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis will meet EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier for talks, followed by a meeting of coordinators and negotiating groups.

The three negotiating groups cover citizens' rights, the financial settlement between the two parties and other separation issues.

Issues relating to Northern Ireland and the governance of the withdrawal agreement are to be addressed by the coordinators.

The coordination and negotiation sessions go on through the week until a closing plenary and a press conference on Thursday.

The EU says it will only start discussing future relations with the UK, including a possible trade deal, after "sufficient progress" has been made on these opening topics, hopefully later this year.

Major contention