At least eight dead in Senegal football stadium stampede
Eight people are reported to have died and at least 49 were seriously injured after a wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium in Dakar.
A vandalised goal is seen at Demba Diop stadium following Senegal's football league final July 15, 2017 in Dakar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 15, 2017

Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league final in Dakar on Saturday in a stampede that broke out following clashes at the end of the match, the official APS news agency said.

A wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium as people attempted to leave after the game between local teams Ouakam and Stade de Mbour, APS reported, adding many more were injured.

Sports Minister Matar Ba said a fight broke out between fans of rivals US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and police fired tear gas to break it up. The resulting confusion triggered the stampede, he added.

Police fired tear gas at clashing supporters from both teams who were throwing projectiles, and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.

At least 49 were seriously injured in the confusion, APS said, while firefighters were on the scene along with large numbers of ambulances.

Senegal's safety record at large gatherings has been heavily criticised this year after the death of dozens of people at a religious retreat in April when a fire ripped through makeshift shelters.

