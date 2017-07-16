Croatian and Montenegrin firefighters were tackling several forest fires along the Adriatic coast on Sunday, some of which forced people to evacuate their homes, local media reported.

Fires were reported near the northern city of Pula and as far south as around Sibenik, as well as on the islands of Pag and Vir and northeast of the biggest coastal city, Split.

Croatia's coast, always packed with tourists in the summer, often suffers forest fires during the holiday season and these are the fiercest so far this year.