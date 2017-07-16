Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday urged citizens taking part in a vote organised by the opposition the next day to do so "peacefully," as concerns simmered of worsening political violence.

The poll on Sunday is meant to gauge public support for a plan by Maduro to rewrite the constitution through the election on July 30 of a citizens' body.

But with authorities refusing to greenlight Sunday's vote and pro-Maduro supporters boycotting it, it looked likely to return a rejection of the president's scheme.

Likewise, the opposition has told its supporters to stay away from the July 30 election.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas has more details from capital Caracas.

Fears of more protests

The cross-purpose initiatives have given rise to international worries — voiced by the Catholic Church and the head of the UN, Antonio Guterres — that the chances of bringing both sides together for dialogue has become more remote.

That, in turn, is stoking fears of more protests and running street battles with police, which have been persistent for the past three and a half months. Nearly 100 people have died in the unrest since the beginning of April.

While Maduro is deeply unpopular — with 80 percent of Venezuelans criticising his rein, according to the Datanalisis survey firm — he enjoys backing from some, mostly poor, parts of the population and, most importantly, from the military.

Many Venezuelans, though, are less focused on the political powerplay than they are on getting by day-by-day under their country's crushing economic crisis, which has meant shortages of food and medicine.

All 'ready' for vote

The opposition, which accuses Maduro of trying to gather dictatorial powers with the constitutional rewrite and other steps, said all was prepared for Sunday's vote.

"Everything is ready," one opposition figure, Maria Corina Machado, said.