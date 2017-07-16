Militants suspected of being part of Al-Qaeda opened fire on a military checkpoint on Sunday killing five Yemeni soldiers and wounding three more, an army source said.

The gunmen managed to escape after the attack in the northeast of Shabwa province, a southern stronghold of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

The attack is the latest in a string of suspected AQAP shootings targeting military checkpoints and outposts in Yemen.

AQAP, seen by the US as the global terror network's most dangerous branch, has exploited years of deadly conflict between Yemen's government and Huthi rebels to expand its presence, especially in Shabwa.

A US air raid on the province last month killed AQAP emir Abu Khattab al-Awlaqi, according to the Pentagon.

