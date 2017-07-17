More than seven million Venezuelans voted in Sunday's unofficial referendum held by the opposition to put pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and reject his plan to rewrite the constitution, monitors said.

The symbolic plebiscite was aimed at denting Maduro's legitimacy further amid a crippling economic crisis that has left millions struggling to eat and months of anti-government unrest that has killed nearly 100 people.

Opposition leaders hailed it as a success, while also mourning the death of one woman killed by gunmen in Caracas during the voting.

"Today, July 16, dignity won and tyranny lost," said opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

"We have given an indisputable mandate for a new Venezuela starting tomorrow."

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

Maduro rejects poll

Maduro, whose term is due to end in early 2019, dismissed Sunday's opposition event as an internal exercise by the opposition with no bearing on his government.

"Don't go crazy, calm down," he said on Sunday in a message to the opposition, vowing his Constituent Assembly would bring peace to the volatile nation of 30 million people.

Voters were asked three questions at Sunday's event.

An overwhelming 98 percent of voters chose to reject the proposed new assembly, urge the military to defend the existing constitution, and support elections before Maduro's term ends in early 2019, according to academics monitoring the vote for the opposition.

Sunday's participation by nearly 7.2 million Venezuelan voters compared with 7.7 million opposition votes in the 2015 legislative elections, which they won by a landslide.

The opposition had bagged 7.3 million votes in a 2013 presidential poll which was narrowly won by Maduro.

The latest vote appeared to rejuvenate the opposition amid weariness with street protests, but does not augur for a change of government in the short term or a solution to the political stalemate.

Opposition promises "zero hour"

The opposition described the vote as an act of civil disobedience that will be followed by "zero hour," a possible reference to lengthy road blockades and sit-ins, a national strike, or possibly even a march on the Miraflores presidential palace.