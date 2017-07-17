French automaker Renault said on Monday it sold a record 1.9 million vehicles in the first six months on the back of booming sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We set a new record with sales of over 1.88 million vehicles in a six-month period. Our sales volumes and market share increased for all our brands and in all regions," said sales and marketing chief Thierry Koskas.

It boasted 10.4 percent growth over the comparable period a year earlier and far outpaced the overall market which expanded by 2.6 percent.

As a result, Renault lifted its market share by 0.3 percent to 4.1 percent.