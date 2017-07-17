Two weeks back President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed the "convergence between" Modi's "vision for a new India" and Trump's "vision for making America great again", agreeing in particular that the two countries are afflicted by "the evils of terrorism", and that they are "determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them".

The leaders' talk of "strategic cooperation" should worry Americans who are already concerned about the measures Trump has so far proposed to this end, such as travel bans from Muslim-majority countries, and a Muslim registry.

In May the Modi government proposed a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter in deference to extremist Hindu "cow protectors", despite the fact that Muslims and Christians, and quite a few Hindus and Sikhs besides, might choose to eat beef.

Since then India has seen seven lynchings of Muslims on the pretext of beef eating or cow slaughter.

One of the bloodiest was the June 22 lynching of fifteen year-old Junaid Khan and his teenage friends as they were heading home on a suburban train from some Delhi Eid shopping.

"Beef-eater!", "Anti-national!", "Mullah!", the twenty-odd assailants taunted the boys as they began slapping them around before stabbing them repeatedly and throwing Junaid onto the platform where he bled to death.

India has seen a dozen lynchings of Muslims since the BJP came to power in 2014. Yet the BJP-led government has been silent about them. The Trump regime has also been reticent about condemning the rising tide of anti-Muslim hate crimes in the US (260 since 2015).

It may be argued that it is not the central government's business to condemn every crime because crimes are committed by criminals and dealing with criminals is the business of law enforcement. Yet in both cases, the crimes are being committed under the tent of governments whose obsession with radical Islamic terrorism is complemented by refusals of opportunities to recognise Muslims as valued members of society.

During this past Ramadan, for example, President Trump ended a decades-old White House tradition of hosting an iftar dinner at the White House, just as, for the first time in modern Indian history, no-one from the governing party showed up to Indian President Mukherjee's iftar.