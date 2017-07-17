Syrian opposition group Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched an offensive against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), also fighting against the regime and Daesh, on Monday in northern Syria as violence escalates between the two sides.

The clashes between the Turkey-backed FSA fighters and US-backed SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters comprising mostly of the YPG, took place around the village of Ain Diqna and nearby Menagh air base north of Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

FSA has attacked several SDF-held villages in Aleppo countryside in northern Syria after heavy Turkish artillery shelling targeted SDF positions. The war monitor said the Turkish forces were stepping up their shelling of SDF positions in other areas in an attempt by the Turkish side to advance.

Turkey considers YPG to be part of PYD which it considers the Syrian affiliate of designated terror outfit PKK.

Syrian activists said the operation is still ongoing without any significant advance, adding more than 30 fighters from both sides have been killed so far.

Turkey security council slams YPG

The National Security Council meeting in Ankara on Monday resolved that Turkey would never allow a terrorist state to be established on its border, referring to the presence of YPG in northern Syria.

Arms sent by certain allied countries to the PYD (in northern Iraq and Syria) have been delivered to PKK, which vindicates Turkey's rightful objection to the arming of the Syrian terror affiliate, a statement issued after the council's meeting in Turkey's capital Ankara said.

The PKK/PYD terror group cannot be legalised, even if it is fighting against another terrorist group Daesh, the statement added.