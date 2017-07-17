The Syrian capital of Damascus was hit by shelling on Sunday, wounding seven people while two projectiles hit the Russian embassy and a nearby area causing material damage, regime media reported.

SANA said the shelling of other parts of the city wounded seven people.

Syrian rebels in the suburbs of the capital have previously attacked the Russian embassy.

The shelling came as regime forces have been pounding rebel-held areas near Damascus for days.

Moscow is a strong supporter of regime leader Bashar al Assad and has been involved in Syria's civil war since September 2015.

Death toll from Syria's war

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the civil war, now in its seventh year, has killed some 475,000 people including 99,617 civilians in addition to tens of thousands of troops, opposition fighters and extremists, as well as pro-regime gunmen.