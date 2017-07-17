BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mazda recalls cars in South Africa over airbag safety concerns
The Japanese car maker company had to recall 19,000 cars over concerns that airbag inflaters were defective, a local unit reported on Monday.
Mazda recalls cars in South Africa over airbag safety concerns
The logo of Mazda is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2017

The Mazda Motor Corporation is recalling 19,000 cars in South Africa due to airbag safety concerns as the Japanese carmaker extends a global recall to cover a wider manufacturing period, its local unit said on Monday.

The recall was prompted by investigations in Japan and North America for three different types of Takata Corp-manufactured airbags over safety concerns that inflaters were defective.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in July that new testing was prompting Takata Corp to declare 2.7 million air bag inflators defective in Ford Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Corp and Mazda vehicles.

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to 17 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide, and the recalls will eventually cover about 125 million inflators.

RECOMMENDED

In January, Takata entered a settlement with the US Department of Justice, setting aside $125 million to compensate consumers and $850 million in restitution for automakers.

Facing up to $50 billion in liability, Takata filed for bankruptcy in June in Japan and the US with a plan to sell its non-air bag operations for $1.6 billion to Key Safety Systems, which is owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. Its air bag business would continue to make replacements for the 125 million recalled inflators.

Takata said in its Chapter 11 filings that it would create a fund to compensate future injuries stemming from the air bags.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East