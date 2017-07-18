AS Roma talisman Francesco Totti has taken a role as a director at the Serie A club, confirming the end of his playing career after a remarkable 25 years at his only professional team.

The 40-year-old former Italy forward played his last game for Roma as a second-half substitute against Genoa at the end of the season in May but had left the door open to playing elsewhere.

However, Monday's news from the club that he will start work as a director means Totti has hung up his boots for good.

After his last match he walked around the stadium and stood before the Curva Sud, tears welling in his eyes, for several minutes before kicking an autographed ball high into the stands.

His team mates lined up to congratulate him before he addressed the stadium and on Monday he reflected on that game.

"I will start with the last day of my playing career, on 28 May 2017. For me it was an historic day, an important one, a day that for me was extremely emotional," Totti said.

"The reception I got will always be with me. It is difficult to explain to the fans the sensations and the emotions that I had on that day," he added on the Roma website.