The US Department of State announced new sanctions against Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile programme and what it called Tehran's support for terrorist groups in the Middle East.

The sanctions come a day after the United States certified that Iran was complying with the landmark nuclear deal signed two years ago with the Washington and other world powers. However, the US also warned it was preparing new sanctions.

The sanctions target 18 individuals or entities described as supporting Iran's ballistic missile programme or the elite Republican Guard.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions "send a strong signal that the United States cannot and will not tolerate Iran's provocative and destabilising behaviour."

He said,"This administration will continue to aggressively target Iran's malign activity, including their ongoing state support of terrorism, ballistic missile program, and human rights abuses."

Those sanctioned had backed Iran's military or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by developing drones and military equipment, producing and maintaining boats, and procuring electronic components, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

Others had "orchestrated the theft of US and Western software programs" sold to Iran's government, it said.