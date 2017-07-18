A Turkish court remanded the local director of Amnesty International and five other human rights activists in custody on Tuesday on various charges, ranging from helping terror groups and being in communication with their affiliates.

Turkey's state prosecutor had asked the court on Monday to extend the detention of 10 activists pending trial on suspicion of links to the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for last year's attempted coup.

The ruling came a day after the activists, who have not yet been formally charged, gave statements to prosecutors at an Istanbul court for the first time since their detention on July 5.

Amnesty's Turkey director, Idil Eser, a German national and a Swedish national were among 10 activists who were detained. The activists were taken as they attended a workshop on digital security and information management at a hotel on an island near Istanbul, the rights group said.

"Six were remanded in custody and four released on judicial control," Amnesty's Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner told AFP.

Prosecutors accuse them of "committing a crime in the name of a terror organisation without being a member," he said.