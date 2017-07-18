US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with swift "economic actions" on Monday if its leader, Nicolas Maduro, pushes on with an unpopular bid to change his country's constitution in the face of mounting condemnation.

The warning came as the opposition coalition in Venezuela called a nationwide strike for Thursday to kick off a "final offensive" aimed at forcing Maduro from office through early elections.

Maduro, Trump said in a statement, was "a bad leader who dreams of becoming a dictator."

"The United States will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles," he said.

Washington-based journalist Giles Gibson explains what the possible sanctions against Venezuela could look like.

Trump did not specify what measures could be taken. But the warning dramatically raised the stakes and scope of the long political and economic crisis that has been battering Venezuela.

Nearly 100 people have died since April, when street protests against Maduro turned violent.

Trump's stance explicitly sided with Venezuela's opposition, which accuses Maduro of trying to accumulate dictatorial powers to hang on to the reins.

It risked feeding Maduro's frequent allegations that he was the victim of a plot by a colluding right-wing opposition and the "imperialist" United States.

Nationwide strike

Venezuela's opposition coalition has called a nationwide, 24-hour strike for Thursday to add pressure to Maduro following an unofficial weekend vote it held that rejected the leader's plan.

That plan, which Maduro has shown no sign of deviating from, entails a citizens' body, called a "Constituent Assembly," being elected on July 30 to redo the constitution.

Maduro says that path is the only way to secure "peace" and economic recovery in Venezuela. His government has dismissed the opposition vote against it as "illegal."

But Trump said that, "if the Maduro regime imposes its Constituent Assembly on July 30, the United States will take strong and swift economic actions."

Venezuela, with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, is almost entirely reliant on its crude exports.