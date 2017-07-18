The July 15 coup attempt in Turkey was thwarted thanks to strong political leadership and the people's extraordinary courage. Last summer's failed coup, coupled with the December 2013 "judicial coup", established beyond doubt that FETO, the armed organisation led by the US-based Turkish national Fethullah Gulen, had infiltrated not just the Turkish Armed Forces but also the various strategically important public institutions in the country.

Under the circumstances, restructuring Turkey's bureaucracy became an important part of the fight against the Gulenists.

Traditionally, the bureaucratic class in the country was more than just a group of people that implemented policy decisions made by elected officials and provided services to the general population. Instead, they had a number of self-identified missions such as to ensure the survival of the state and to safeguard the principles of secularism.

As such, efforts by FETO to gain total control over the bureaucracy for the past four decades can be considered an extension of the organisation's broader goal of wielding political power by promoting bureaucratic oversight over elected officials and distorting facts and documents to their advantage. FETO operatives have been linked to various major developments, operations, investigations, and high-profile court cases in Turkey's recent history shows the level bureaucratic influence the group has enjoyed.

Since the 1970s, FETO operatives systematically infiltrated strategically important public institutions. As part of a comprehensive long-term strategy they sought to build power within the Turkish state under the pretext of maintaining an equal distance to all political parties.

Understanding how FETO was able to infiltrate the bureaucracy is crucial to successfully fighting this infiltration. The organisation's infiltration tactics can be found in media reports regarding indictments against FETO operatives and the confessions of the group's operatives.

The most important part of any plan to infiltrate the bureaucracy starts with targeting human resources. For decades, FETO was able to solve this problem by launching educational institutions and using their recruitment machinery.

The Isik Evleri, or Houses of Divine Light, exam preparation centres, student housing centres and Sohbet Evleri, or Houses of Conversation, in this sense, played an important role in introducing recruits.

As such, all of these different mechanisms made it possible for the group to identify sympathisers and recruit new members. In particular, the group targeted key institutions in the areas of education, the judiciary, law enforcement, national security and defence.

Various indictments indicate that FETO leaders considered the Isik Evleri as barracks where they would train knights to be placed inside the bureaucracy. By securing the appointment of graduates of Isik Evleri to key institutions, the organisation aimed to have total control over the highest levels of the Turkish government.

According to media reports, a number of former undercover FETO operatives within the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish National Police, who volunteered to testify against the group publicly or anonymously, stated that they had been introduced to the group as teenagers at the various houses and exam preparation centres.

In this regard Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to raise the issue of preparation centres was important to tackle FETO's cash flow and human resources.

Upon infiltrating the bureaucratic class, FETO operatives generally resorted to tedbir, or deception, in order to go undetected and lead a long career in public service. Simply put, the principle of tedbir makes it possible for Gulenists to engage in certain acts, such as consuming alcohol and going to certain places, that are not compatible with their so-called conservative upbringing.