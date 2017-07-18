The far-right Golden Dawn is the third-largest political party in Greece.

Although the party's members of parliament have distanced themselves from their neo-nazi roots, they are suspected of ordering supporters to attack refugees, migrants and political opponents.

Several senior party officials, including the group's founder Nikos Michaloliakos, are on trial in connection with the murder of a leftist rapper in 2013.

The country's top court is currently investigating allegations that the party is involved in attacks in Athens.