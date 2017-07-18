WORLD
Far-right Greek party blamed for attacks on refugees and migrants
Greece's top court is currently investigating claims that the Golden Dawn, a far-right group and the country's third-largest party, is behind attacks on refugees and migrants in Athens.
Refugees and migrants line up to receive a meal inside a terminal, moments after arriving aboard the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 10, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

The far-right Golden Dawn is the third-largest political party in Greece.

Although the party's members of parliament have distanced themselves from their neo-nazi roots, they are suspected of ordering supporters to attack refugees, migrants and political opponents.

Several senior party officials, including the group's founder Nikos Michaloliakos, are on trial in connection with the murder of a leftist rapper in 2013.

The country's top court is currently investigating allegations that the party is involved in attacks in Athens.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Athens.

(Warning: viewers may find some of the images disturbing.)

