Turkey holds 23rd Summer Deaflympics
The event is hosting 3,000 athletes from 97 countries which is its highest-ever participation rate since the event began in 1924.
Emma Brown of Great Britain (C) in action against Karolina Dampic of Poland (L) during the 23rd Summer Deaflympics 2017 football match, at Carsamba District Stadium in Samsun, Turkey on July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began on Tuesday in Samsun city in Turkey's north.

The event has the highest-ever number of participants: 3,000 athletes from 97 countries are competing.

They will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cycling, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, mountain bike, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The Deaflympics will be held at 37 facilities in eight different districts of Samsun.

As many as 294 athletes from Turkey are participating in the event.

Other statistics

Around 1,500 volunteers, which include 250 deaf staff members and 500 sign language translators, are working at the event which ends on July 30.

The first Deaflympics was organised by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) in Paris in 1924.

The US has won the most medals – 987 – in the history of the Deaflympics.

Turkey participated in the Deaflympics for the first time in 1989. It has since won 84 medals.

In last year's event in Bulgaria, Tukrish athletes won 33 medals.

