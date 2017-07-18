WORLD
2 MIN READ
China reiterates support for independent Palestinian state
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in China for a three-day official visit where he is receiving support for an independent Palestine.
China reiterates support for independent Palestinian state
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

China will make "unremitting" efforts towards promoting peace in the Middle East, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Chinese envoys occasionally visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories, though China has traditionally played a small role in Middle East conflicts or diplomacy despite its reliance on the region for oil.

"As the Palestinian people's good friend, partner and brother, China hopes Palestine and Israel can achieve peace as soon as possible and live and work in peace. China will make unremitting efforts for this," Xi said, after receiving a Palestinian medal of honour from Abbas who is on an official China visit.

Deputy Chinese Foreign Minister Zhang Ming later said Xi reiterated support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

RECOMMENDED

He also called for the security of both the Palestinians and Israelis to be protected.

It is important to advance a political settlement on the basis of the two state solution, Zhang added, paraphrasing Xi.

Diplomats say that China is trying to play the role of "honest broker" in the Middle East, as it lacks the historical baggage of the Americans or the Europeans.

Xi told visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March that peaceful coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians would be good for both parties and the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East