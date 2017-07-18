Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The government applied martial law to Mindanao, an island of 22 million people, on May 23 "to crush" militants from the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, which took over parts of Marawi City.

The militants have put up fierce resistance, with scores still holed up in Marawi's commercial heart.

The crisis has killed more than 500 people and displaced at least 260,000.

Mindanao-based journalist Noel Tarrazona discusses the extension.