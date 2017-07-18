WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive 7.8 earthquake hits eastern Russian coast
No damages or casualties have been reported because the epicentre of the earthquake was far away from the mainland.
Massive 7.8 earthquake hits eastern Russian coast
Tsunami warning given initially was cancelled later based on the data available, reported US Pasific Tsunami Warning Center. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 off east Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning, but the threat has now passed, the US Geological Survey and US Pacific Tsunami Center said.

The quake struck at 2334 GMT some 200 kilometres from the city of Nikolskoye on Bering island off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The epicentre was west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands.

The earthquake was very shallow, only 10 kilometres below the seabed, which would have amplified its effect, but it was far from any mainland, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Kamchatka branch of Russia's emergency situations ministry had warned that waves up to 50 centimetres high could reach Nikolskoye.

RECOMMENDED

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had warned earlier that "hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 km of the earthquake epicentre."

But it later said that based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake had passed.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 7.7 before being revised down to 7.4 and finally upgraded to 7.8, a major quake normally capable of causing widespread and heavy damage when striking on or near land.

The quake was followed by numerous aftershocks, including several above magnitude 5.0.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal