Muslims and Israeli forces clashed in several East Jerusalem neighbourhoods on Monday after police used stun grenades to disperse a group which had gathered to pray near Lions gate, one of the entrances to the Al Aqsa mosque compound.

There have been frequent standoffs between Israeli police and Muslims gathering outside the gates of Al Aqsa for each of the daily prayers after Israel put in place harsh security measures around the holy mosque on Friday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 50 people were injured during the incident, which was followed by clashes concentrated in the Issawiya and Silwan neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said six Palestinians were arrested during the clashes.

The Palestinian Authority's leading faction, Fatah, has called for a "Day of Rage" on Wednesday, in response to the new security measures, which Palestinians say alter the delicate balance of prayer and visiting rights, known as the status quo.