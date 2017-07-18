WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes in Jerusalem as tension mounts over Al Aqsa security
Tensions around Al Aqsa mosque escalates as Israeli police use stun grenades to disperse Muslims outside one of the entrance gates to Jerusalem's holy site.
Clashes in Jerusalem as tension mounts over Al Aqsa security
A Palestinian youth is detained by an Israeli police during clashes after Palestinians held prayers just outside Al Aqsa mosque on July 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

Muslims and Israeli forces clashed in several East Jerusalem neighbourhoods on Monday after police used stun grenades to disperse a group which had gathered to pray near Lions gate, one of the entrances to the Al Aqsa mosque compound.

There have been frequent standoffs between Israeli police and Muslims gathering outside the gates of Al Aqsa for each of the daily prayers after Israel put in place harsh security measures around the holy mosque on Friday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 50 people were injured during the incident, which was followed by clashes concentrated in the Issawiya and Silwan neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said six Palestinians were arrested during the clashes.

The Palestinian Authority's leading faction, Fatah, has called for a "Day of Rage" on Wednesday, in response to the new security measures, which Palestinians say alter the delicate balance of prayer and visiting rights, known as the status quo.

RECOMMENDED

Mosque officials have called on Muslims not to pass through metal detectors installed at the gates when the mosque reopened Sunday after a two-day closure imposed in response to a deadly shootout within the holy site.

The site is considered exceptionally holy by both Muslims and Jews, who call it the Temple Mount.

Israel closed the holy site on Friday after two Israeli police officers were allegedly attacked by what the Israelis identified as three Israeli Palestinians. .

The attack was condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas but the Palestinian Authority has also since criticised Israel's reaction.

Al Aqsa mosque is Islam's third-holiest site after the grand mosque in Mecca and Prophet Muhammed's mosque in Medina.

Thousands of Muslims, Christians and Jews from around the world regularly travel to Jerusalem to pray at the compound which is considered as a sacred site by all three of the world's major religions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal