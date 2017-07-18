"Let Obamacare fail," US President Donald Trump said after senators from his Republican Party broke ranks and opposed repealing the health care law, leaving them short of votes.

If former president Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act – known as Obamacare – is repealed, 15 million people are predicted to lose health cover in 2018. That number will reach 22 million in the next few years.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set a vote on Tuesday on a straight repeal of Obamacare after efforts to overhaul the health care law collapsed. But the new approach unravelled within hours in a sharp setback for Trump and the Republicans.

"We're not going to own it, I'm not going to own it. ... Republicans are not going to own it. We will let Obamacare fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us," Trump told reporters.

TRT World's Jon Brain has more.

A Republican failure

Repealing and replacing Obamacare has been a top Republican goal for seven years, and Trump made the promise a centrepiece of his White House campaign.

The overhaul's failure calls into question not only his ability to get his agenda through Congress but that of the Republican Party to govern effectively.