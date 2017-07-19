WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb hits opposition group's headquarters in Idlib
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the car bomb killed at least three and wounded 15 others near Ahrar al Sham headquarters. Tensions between two major rebel groups, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham are on the rise in Idlib.
Suicide car bomb hits opposition group's headquarters in Idlib
Members of Ahrar al Sham, one of the biggest opposition forces on the ground in Syria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

A suicide car bomb hit the headquarters of Ahrar al Sham in Idlib province, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).

Activists say the car bomb in Armanaz town killed at least three and wounded more than 15 others.

The car bomb came amid some of the heaviest fighting between two rival groups, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Fighting on Wednesday spread to areas across Idlib, including the town of Saraqeb in the east, Dana and Sarmada in the northeast and Bab al Hawa near the Turkish border, SOHR reported.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham is thought to be behind the suicide attack.

The group is mainly made up of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliates known as Nusra Front.

Ahrar al Sham on the other hand has Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) members in its ranks.

Tensions on the rise

RECOMMENDED

The two groups have been engaged in skirmishes since the beginning of the year as they differ over ideologies.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham are a more hardline pro-Wahhabi outfit while Ahrar al Sham are a more moderate group.

Idlib residents took to the streets on Tuesday and raised the Syrian opposition flag that represents the Syrian revolution.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham fighters opened fire at a young man who had raised a revolution flag.

He and two other people were wounded, including a child.

Overnight, Tahrir al Sham fighters replaced the revolution flags with black ones and clashes broke out again with Ahrar al Sham in several towns.

As a result, Tahrir al Sham seized control of a town called Hazarin.

Two civilians were killed in the fighting and several were wounded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'